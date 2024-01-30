Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
PresetBot
PresetBot
Apply Lightroom/XMP filters over an API
Visit
Upvote 12
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The easiest (and cheapest) way to apply Lightroom / XMP Presets over an API at scale.
Launched in
Design Tools
API
Photography
by
PresetBot
Outverse
Ad
Support docs & customer forums for modern SaaS startups
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What other image filtering APIs would you like added?"
The makers of PresetBot
About this launch
PresetBot
apply Lightroom / XMP filters over an API
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
PresetBot by
PresetBot
was hunted by
Jared Rhizor
in
Design Tools
,
API
,
Photography
. Made by
Jared Rhizor
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
PresetBot
is not rated yet. This is PresetBot's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report