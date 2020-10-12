Presentation Kit

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alexey Sekachov
Maker
Designer
Hey, ProductHunt! After we've launched Haptic last month (thanks for your warm welcome) I received a lot of questions from fellas designers about mockups that we've used on a landing page. No, it's not a random template or stolen from Apple marketing page images. It's a handcrafted, carefully rendered personal set of iPhone mockups, and today I decided to release it for sale. As a designer, I know the struggle of looking for good device frames for a landing page or a presentation. I haven't found a perfect one for myself, so I decided to make my own. Oh, and also, exclusive 30% discount for the community with PHFTW30 code on checkout.
