This is a launch from CubeNote See 1 previous launch

Presentation 2.0 by CubeOne Cursor for presentations; build your deck in 1 minute Visit Upvote 90

Be pitch-ready before your coffee gets cold. Just chat to build your presentation—watch AI create slides, write scripts, and even narrate for you. NO stress, NO skills, NO recording needed. Share instantly. It’s your first AI sales team.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more