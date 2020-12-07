Presenta Playground v2

discussion
Fabio Franchino
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! A month ago I’ve released my very own open source project, followed by a bare-bones tool built on top of it. I’ve listen a lot from the community and now, here a sensible upgrade: - it allows to create presentation slides using text, markdown, yaml, json and javascript. Your call. - it can use local files and run offline. - it saves everything you do, locally. - you can share a presentation with one click Feedback and suggestions much appreciated! Thanks
