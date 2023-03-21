Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Prepar
Prepar

Prepar

Study management app for people preparing for public exams

Free Options
Prepar is an AI-powered study management app designed for public exam candidates. With personalized study plans, progress tracking, and exam simulation, Prepar helps you optimize your study time and achieve your goals.
Launched in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence by
Prepar
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd love to hear your feedback on Prepar! Are there any features or tools you'd like to see added or improved? How can we make studying for competitive exams less stressful? Your insights are invaluable to us as we improve and evolve Prepar."

Prepar
The makers of Prepar
About this launch
Prepar
PreparStudy management app for people preparing for public exams
0
reviews
1
follower
Prepar by
Prepar
was hunted by
Luiz Fernando Brazão
in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Luiz Fernando Brazão
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
Prepar
is not rated yet. This is Prepar's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
-