Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Preline UI
See Preline UI’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Preline UI v2.0
Preline UI v2.0
Open source Tailwind CSS component library
Visit
Upvote 24
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Preline UI is an open-source set of prebuilt UI components based on the utility-first Tailwind CSS framework with hundreds of examples.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
+1 by
Preline UI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Preline UI
Open source Tailwind CSS UI components
6
reviews
79
followers
Follow for updates
Preline UI v2.0 by
Preline UI
was hunted by
Jaha Ganiev
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jaha Ganiev
,
Zafar Ismatullaev
,
Ruslan Garaev
and
Oleg Sevruk
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
Preline UI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
24
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report