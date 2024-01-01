Products
This is the latest launch from Preline UI
  Home
  Product
  Preline UI v2.0
Preline UI v2.0

Preline UI v2.0

Open source Tailwind CSS component library

Preline UI is an open-source set of prebuilt UI components based on the utility-first Tailwind CSS framework with hundreds of examples.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
 +1 by
Preline UI
About this launch
Preline UI
Preline UIOpen source Tailwind CSS UI components
Preline UI v2.0 by
Preline UI
was hunted by
Jaha Ganiev
in Productivity, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Jaha Ganiev
,
Zafar Ismatullaev
,
Ruslan Garaev
and
Oleg Sevruk
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
Preline UI
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2022.
