Beautiful personal finance app with future prediction.

It's hard to keep track of where the money goes. Simply sync your bank accounts, let Predict learn your spending habits and get access to real-time overview of your finances, future prediction, budgeting tools and much more.

Predict puts your spending into perspective.

Jan BačíkMaker@honason · I like building meaningful things.
Hi everyone, Predict is the app I built because I missed the tool that would help me to get on top of my finances, and let me know where it's going in the future, hassle-free. I was making basic predictions manually, based on large transactions that were repeating, like income, rent and car expenses. But I knew software could do all of this better, if given enough data, training and nice simple UI. Predict is just that. Try it out 🙂
