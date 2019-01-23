It's hard to keep track of where the money goes. Simply sync your bank accounts, let Predict learn your spending habits and get access to real-time overview of your finances, future prediction, budgeting tools and much more.
Predict puts your spending into perspective.
Jan BačíkMaker@honason · I like building meaningful things.
Hi everyone, Predict is the app I built because I missed the tool that would help me to get on top of my finances, and let me know where it's going in the future, hassle-free. I was making basic predictions manually, based on large transactions that were repeating, like income, rent and car expenses. But I knew software could do all of this better, if given enough data, training and nice simple UI. Predict is just that. Try it out 🙂
