Hello Product Hunt!! Problem When multiple people are working on a repo in Github, the chance that they are aware of all changes becomes slimmer. With time, changelog files get bigger and they might get less human-readable and less-searchable. The well-maintained changelog also has valuable data that can be used to debug issues effectively, gain insights and to keep track of the team's productivity and metrics. Solution To solve this, I got the idea of PRCLbot which is an easy-to-setup github app to automate changelog generation flow from merged pull requests, keep the team connected with new changes and help you gain insights from it. Key Features - Intuitive dashboard to keep track of changelog history, release versions, etc. - Advanced filtering options to extract the desired changelog. - Derive project insights and metrics from your changelog. - Keep different versions of changelog depending on branches (production, development, QA, Staging, etc). - Create public links for changelog which can be shared with everyone. Keep your users in the loop with the team's awesome progress. I hope you enjoy this app and get some value out of it! Feel free to check it out. I'd love to hear your thoughts/insights/feedback on it. Thanks!
