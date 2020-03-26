  1. Home
Automate Github pull requests to changelog generation flow

PRCLbot is an easy-to-setup github app to automate changelog generation flow from merged pull requests to maintain history, keep the team connected with new changes and help you gain insights from it.
Hello Product Hunt!! Problem When multiple people are working on a repo in Github, the chance that they are aware of all changes becomes slimmer. With time, changelog files get bigger and they might get less human-readable and less-searchable. The well-maintained changelog also has valuable data that can be used to debug issues effectively, gain insights and to keep track of the team's productivity and metrics. Solution To solve this, I got the idea of PRCLbot which is an easy-to-setup github app to automate changelog generation flow from merged pull requests, keep the team connected with new changes and help you gain insights from it. Key Features - Intuitive dashboard to keep track of changelog history, release versions, etc. - Advanced filtering options to extract the desired changelog. - Derive project insights and metrics from your changelog. - Keep different versions of changelog depending on branches (production, development, QA, Staging, etc). - Create public links for changelog which can be shared with everyone. Keep your users in the loop with the team's awesome progress. I hope you enjoy this app and get some value out of it! Feel free to check it out. I'd love to hear your thoughts/insights/feedback on it. Thanks!
