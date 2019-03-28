Prana is a Sanskrit word that translates as “vital life force”. It helps you breath naturally and deeply with relaxing sounds and easy to follow graphics.
This is the simplest way to breath easily, with sounds and visual assistance for keeping your breaths deep, and your mind clear.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple, uncomplicated. Exactly what I need.Cons:
The breathe in may be a little too long for my lung capacity.
Could be nice if the length of time is adjustable.Laura Jane Martinus has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
HermanMaker@thedrmcbadass
I found myself stressed, so I turned to the app store for a meditation/breathing app. They were all so complicated that it just made my anxiety worse. So I made this for myself, and I hope it helps you too :)
