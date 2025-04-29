Launches
Praise Jar
Save & revisit every positive feedback
Because kind words shouldn't get lost in your inbox. Whether it came from a friend, a colleague, a client or your manager — someone saw you, and said something kind. Praise Jar helps you hold onto that moment and come back to it anytime you need.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Human Resources
About this launch
Save & revisit every positive feedback
Praise Jar
was hunted by
in
,
,
. Made by
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Praise Jar's first launch.