Home
Product
PRAIRI
Ranked #14 for today
PRAIRI
The private platform matching startups & investors
With PRAIRI, you no longer need to waste precious time with those who don't match exactly what you're looking for. Pitching is no longer limited to the investors and startups in the room or your immediate circle.
Launched in
Productivity
Investing
Venture Capital
by
PRAIRI
About this launch
PRAIRI
The Private Platform Matching Startups & Investors
0
reviews
77
followers
PRAIRI by
PRAIRI
was hunted by
Ghulam Abbas
in
Productivity
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
PRAIRI
is not rated yet. This is PRAIRI's first launch.
Upvotes
71
Comments
23
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#64
