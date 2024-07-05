Launches
Figma design system and UI kit
A lean and powerful Figma design system and UI kit created with accessibility and usability in mind.
Design Tools
User Experience
Design templates
Practical UI by
Design Tools
User Experience
Design templates
Adham Dannaway
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
5/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
198
Comments
70
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#7
