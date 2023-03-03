Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Practical UI
Ranked #6 for today
Practical UI
A book to learn a logic-driven approach to UI design
Visit
Upvote 65
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A book to learn a logic-driven approach to design intuitive, accessible, and beautiful interfaces using quick and practical rules or guidelines.
Launched in
Design Books
,
Web Design
,
UX Design
by
Practical UI
Segment's Customer Data Platform Report
Ad
Learn how tech stacks have evolved over the past year
About this launch
Practical UI
A book to learn a logic-driven approach to UI design
1
review
246
followers
Follow for updates
Practical UI by
Practical UI
was hunted by
Adham Dannaway
in
Design Books
,
Web Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
Adham Dannaway
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
Practical UI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Practical UI's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
11
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#30
Report