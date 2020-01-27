PR Sequences
Automagically email journalists when they mention keywords
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matt Henderson 🚀
Maker
Pro
Happy Tuesday PH! 🎊 For the last 2 years we’ve been working on building out the most sophisticated journalist DB on the market. We’ve compiled millions of data points on 750k+ journalists & podcasts, and now we’re focusing on the next phase of Press Hunt: building out PR automations on top of this dataset to save you boatloads of time & money 🤑 PR Sequences are trigger-based email campaigns that send to journalists automatically when they mention specific keywords in their articles & tweets (we monitor hundreds of thousands of journalists) You can create targeted sequences that only trigger in specific cases––like when a technology journalist in New York who writes for a local media outlet mentions “fundraising announcement” in a new article, you can automatically send them an email sharing your new seed funding announcement! PR Sequences is the most effective way to completely automate your PR outreach yourself, saving you hundreds of hours every month and from working with expensive PR agencies You can use PR Sequences to: 1. Build relationships with target journalists by starting conversations when they mention something you’re an expert in 2. Share your new startup with them when they mention your industry or a competitor 3. Thank journalists when they mention you or your startup/business/product/book/client with positive sentiment 4. Automate crisis management––if a journalist mentions you with negative sentiment, immediately send them an email to address their concerns 5. Share your press release (like new product or fundraising announcements) when target journalists in your industry mention keywords related to your press release or industry You can get started with PR Sequences for $499/mo (use our code PRODUCTHUNT for 40% off forever), and in addition to PR Sequences you’ll also get full access to our database of 750k+ journalists & podcasts I’m around all day here & on live chat if you have any questions or need any help! – Matt, Aaron, & Andrew from Press Hunt
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
PR Sequences had to be the most ambitious update we've ever pushed out. It took us two years of constantly improving our journalist DB and last several months of intense engineering to finally get this product launched! Super excited to share it with you all! Please reach out if you have any questions.
Upvote (5)Share
Wow am very excited to learn more
Upvote (1)Share