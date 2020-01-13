PR Requests
Happy 2020 PH! 🎊 When journalists need an expert source for a new article they post requests like “I’m looking for a tech founder who's moving to Asia and not raising VC for a new piece about digital nomads” They post these requests in dozens of places online like HARO, group chats, Twitter, Facebook Groups, Reddit, etc If you want to get press coverage, responding to these requests is your best bet––BUT monitoring thousands of these requests is basically impossible, especially because they’re often anonymous To solve this, we source them all for you every hour, match them to our journalist database to de-anonymize them, then make them all searchable While this PR strategy used to take hours of work every week, with PR Requests you can maximize your coverage with less than 5 mins of work every day Unlike competitive products like HARO, we offer both a daily newsletter of requests + a search engine for FREE If you want to respond to a request directly, you can get full access to the service for $69/mo! If you use our discount code PRODUCTHUNT you can get 40% off forever 👍 I’m around all day here & on live chat if you have any questions or need any help! – Matt, Aaron, & Andrew from Press Hunt
