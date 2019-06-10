Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → PR Boost by Press Hunt

PR Boost by Press Hunt

Get your startup in the news with PR campaigns powered by AI

#2 Product of the DayToday
Get your startup in the news by running PR campaigns powered by AI!
Boost matches you with thousands of journalists in your niche, then our team of PR experts writes and sends custom press pitches to them to help you get featured
BlogsWe are always on the lookout for great tools that can help your business or organization. Today we'll be talking about PressHunt, a searchable database of journalists. How do you market your business? Maybe you have a website and you're on social media, or maybe you just rely on word-of-mouth.
Dear Jenny on TwitterInstead of joining a #webinar that teaches/sells "how to get #press contacts," just go to https://t.co/spID9FHoHA and get instant access to 400K journalists. I just saved you 90 min + 💸. You're welcome 😉 #entrepreneur #advice #smallbiz #coaching #savetimeandmoney #resources
Ross Simmonds on TwitterSome of the tools I referenced during my talk #CPRS2018: Assistant - https://t.co/kqHSGe5lnr Clara Labs - https://t.co/fQiX5DKbr5 Lumen 5 - https://t.co/Ew4xEqjtA5 Captain Growth - https://t.co/PHAQM2PKGR Press Hunt - https://t.co/81Xv2PBexb Articollo - https://t.co/0JeN9CnFbG https://t.co/Vjw8mUGcvG
13 STRUMENTI DI MARKETING GRATUITI E UTILIDopo il successone del video sui 13 siti utili, avete iniziato a chiedermi di fare altri video sui siti web utili, ma specifici in alcune categorie. (Se non avete visto il video precedente, lo trovate qui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xO723f0c78o) Ecco quindi un video dedicato solo agli strumenti di markering!
Tool Of The Week: PressHunt ReviewLooking for a searchable database of journalists? Check out our PressHunt Review (https://presshunt.co/). Want to find out more free tools to help you run your business efficiently? Subscribe to our channel for more weekly Bitrix24 Tool Of The Week reviews.
Why we're building 24 businesses in 12 months | West VeseyWe're building 24 internet businesses in 12 months. In the past 8 months, we've launched 8. 4 of them have been profitable, producing >$50,000. If you do the math, we're running behind. We're 2/3 of the way through the year, and we've only launched 1/3 of the products we need to.
Reviews
Discussion
Matt Henderson 🚀
Matt Henderson 🚀
MakerPro
Hey everyone! 👋 For the last year and a half we’ve been working hard on building the future of PR software at Press Hunt. We’ve compiled one of the most advanced journalist databases available. One of the biggest requests we’ve had from our users is to have guided campaigns ran by PR experts integrated into our core software product. We’ve launched a similar service in the past called Howler––Boost is a remastering of Howler, integrating it into our core do-it-yourself PR tool and hooking it up with our refined Press Hunt 2.0 dataset. Here’s how Boost works: 🔮 We use proprietary algorithms to match you with 1,000 targeted journalists from our database of ~400k 📝 Our team of PR experts writes your pitches––we’ll refine them until you’re happy & give us the green light 🚀 We run your PR outreach campaign to the journalists & reporters in your list 🤝 We introduce you to the journalist directly when they express interest in your story so you can set up a time for an interview Boost is the simplest way to run a PR campaign without spending hundreds of hours manually researching journalists, trying to find their emails, and sending emails to them. We take care of the whole process so you can just quickly get your campaign out without all the BS. We’ve been working really hard on this, and we’d love your feedback! If you’d like to give Boost a try, I made a 20% off lifetime discount code that will be live for the next few days. Use the code ‘EARLY’ at checkout. 🙂 Thanks for your time! – Matt, Aaron, & Frances
2 UpvotesShare