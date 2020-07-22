Discussion
1 Review
Rahul Shah
Maker
Thanks @robjama for hunting Powermove! Powermove was built to make home workouts interactive and engaging without having to buy expensive equipment. Apps like Strava are great for making outdoor cardio more engaging using real time metrics like MPH and PR times. But unless you are willing to shell out a few thousand dollars on a physical product like Peloton or Tonal that can measure your activity, home workouts are just not that engaging. You can slack off while watching a YouTube workout video and the video will just keep going. Powermove leverages the iPhone’s camera to simulate the motivation of a virtual fitness trainer working with you. It counts every rep and you can see yourself work towards a target. If your form is off, you get a suggestion in real time on how to improve. 📱 The App currently runs on any iPhone released after 2017 (iPhone 8 or newer) and any iPad released after 2018 - the truedepth camera is not required. 🔒 Data privacy is key with Powermove. The A.I. rep tracking and form correction runs completely locally on your device. ⌚️ You can sync your Apple Watch with Powermove to track your BPM In real time. 📺 Powermove currently has a wide variety of workouts tailored towards your fitness goals. Each workout comes with 5 difficulty levels and automatically recommends the right difficulty level for you.
