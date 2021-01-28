discussion
Wojtek Smajda
MakerMAKE or break
Hello! On daily basis, we make tests easier, better, and more available. What is PowerFarm? 👋 In short - it is a Test Automation platform that runs all tests in the cloud. It allows the user to integrate with repositories and other platforms smoothly. Who is the platform for? 👩👨 PowerFarm is dedicated to developers who are focused on delivering the best-automated tests for their code. What technologies does it support? 💥 The platform lets seamlessly develop and manage: - Selenium, - Puppeteer - Appium ...and more. How to start with PowerFarm? 💃 Nothing easier - join our Early Access Program We are waiting for you and your questions. Best Regards, Wojtek, PowerFarm Product Manager
