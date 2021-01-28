  1. Home
PowerFarm platform lets run and orchestrate your Selenium and mobile tests on the cloud. It monitors results quickly and thoroughly and ensures smooth integration with repositories or other platforms. Learn more by joining our early access program.
Hello! On daily basis, we make tests easier, better, and more available. What is PowerFarm? 👋 In short - it is a Test Automation platform that runs all tests in the cloud. It allows the user to integrate with repositories and other platforms smoothly. Who is the platform for? 👩👨 PowerFarm is dedicated to developers who are focused on delivering the best-automated tests for their code. What technologies does it support? 💥 The platform lets seamlessly develop and manage: - Selenium, - Puppeteer - Appium ...and more. How to start with PowerFarm? 💃 Nothing easier - join our Early Access Program We are waiting for you and your questions. Best Regards, Wojtek, PowerFarm Product Manager
