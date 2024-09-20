Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
PowerCharts
PowerCharts
Mac Battery Data Visualization
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Visualize mac's battey usage and battery health using different charts. Battery levels, consumption rates, maximum capcity, level distribution... All presented to you on different time scales so you can know your mac better.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Data Visualization
by
PowerCharts
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
PowerCharts
Mac Battery Data Visualization
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
PowerCharts by
PowerCharts
was hunted by
Ted Li
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Ted Li
. Featured on September 21st, 2024.
PowerCharts
is not rated yet. This is PowerCharts's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report