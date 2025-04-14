Launches
Potpie AI
Potpie AI
Create custom AI agents for your code
Build task-oriented custom agents for your codebase that perform engineering tasks with high precision powered by intelligence and context from your data. Build agents for use cases like system design, debugging, integration testing, onboarding etc.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Potpie AI
Prompt-To-Agent: Create custom AI agents for your code
Potpie AI by
Potpie AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kinshuk Singh Bist
,
Aditi Kothari
,
Ayush Thakur
,
Nandan S
and
Dhiren Mathur
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Potpie AI
is not rated yet. This is Potpie AI's first launch.