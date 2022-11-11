Products
This is the latest launch from Potion
See Potion’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Potion 2.0
Ranked #6 for today
Potion 2.0
Create custom Notion websites in minutes
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Potion allows you to create custom Notion websites and v2 is even better! All new dashboard editing experience with live preview, password protected pages, settings per page, more SEO settings and a new freemium plan!
Launched in
Website Builder
,
Web Design
,
Notion
by
Potion
About this launch
Potion
Create custom websites in minutes, all on Notion
58
reviews
76
followers
Follow for updates
Potion 2.0 by
Potion
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Website Builder
,
Web Design
,
Notion
. Made by
Noah Bragg
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Potion
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 58 users. It first launched on May 24th, 2021.
Upvotes
24
Comments
6
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#32
Report