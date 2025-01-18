Launches
posture.watch
posture.watch
Protect your eyes, fix your posture
A macOS app that monitors your posture real-time, and tells you when you get too close to the screen
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
posture.watch
A macOS app that protects your eyes & fixes your posture
54
1
posture.watch by
posture.watch
was hunted by
Ali Bockerwee
in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Ali Bockerwee
. Featured on January 26th, 2025.
posture.watch
posture.watch is not rated yet. This is posture.watch's first launch.