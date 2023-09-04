Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Posture Hero
Posture Hero

Improve your posture with this simple macOS menu bar app

Free
Embed
Say goodbye to slouching and hello to better posture! Posture Hero: Set intervals, click start, receive friendly reminders, and stay on track. Get gentle notifications and sound cues for excellent posture all day
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Menu Bar Apps
 by
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
0
reviews
6
followers
Posture Hero by
Posture Hero
was hunted by
Khalil
in Health & Fitness, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Khalil
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Posture Hero
is not rated yet. This is Posture Hero's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-