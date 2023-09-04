Products
Home
→
Product
→
Posture Hero
Posture Hero
Improve your posture with this simple macOS menu bar app
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Say goodbye to slouching and hello to better posture! Posture Hero: Set intervals, click start, receive friendly reminders, and stay on track. Get gentle notifications and sound cues for excellent posture all day
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Menu Bar Apps
by
Posture Hero
About this launch
Posture Hero
Improve your posture with this simple macOS menu bar app.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Posture Hero by
Posture Hero
was hunted by
Khalil
in
Health & Fitness
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Khalil
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Posture Hero
is not rated yet. This is Posture Hero's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report