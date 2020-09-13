POSTOPLAN 2.0

discussion
Alex Bozhin
MakerCEO POSTOPLAN 🚀
I’m excited and I have to show you this, we have come a long way. About product Postoplan - is free all-in-one automatic marketing system for social media and messengers for you. The scenario is simple - you have several social networks and you need to publish content for your subscribers there. You add these accounts to Postoplan, post everything in advance and everything is published according to your schedule. Automatically. The most common question is whether you are better than Buffer. Buffer is a cool product of a cool team and we respect what they do in every way. But we are different. To make a long story short: 1. Here you can post not only in the social network, but also in the messengers - Telegram and WhatsApp. WhatsApp - we are generally the first in the world to make automatic posting planning for this messenger. 2. You can add and manage any number of accounts in social networks or messengers. There are no restrictions at all. 3. We are free in the basic version and we have very modest prices for the extended VIP version. 4. Social Inbox allows you to communicate with your subscribers and customers - for free. 5. Postoplan is available in 10 languages. 6. There are a lot of small but useful functions that can help you: more than 700 ideas for calendar posts, recursive posting, editor and library with 5000 photos, 10 topics of admin design, etc. This is in brief. Well, we couldn't come out here without a gift. loveph - this promo code gives you a 60% discount on the VIP version. Including a lifetime deal. Ohhh, good luck to us)."
I've known you for a long time, good luck, cool product!
@kirill_antoshin Thanks for your feedback, we are trying!
Hey ?Makers, What's new in Postoplan since you last launched?
@calum Hello! Thanks for the question. Previously, payment was for each added account, but now the number of accounts is unlimited everywhere. We have no analogues. This is a completely different product). The very essence has changed. It is now a social media marketing tool in general. Content creation, planning, advertising and promotion soon. Postoplan has changed a lot. Among the key features: - the number of social network accounts is unlimited. There used to be restrictions. - more than 700 ideas for positions in the calendar. This is completely new functionality. - we are the first in the world who make automatic posting planning at WhatsApp. This is completely new functionality. - Social Inbox allows you to communicate with your subscribers and customers. This is completely new functionality. - Editor and library with 5000 photos to create posts. This is completely new functionality. That's why POSTOPLAN is award-winning and trusted by 15,000+ internet professionals and companies from 140 countries.
