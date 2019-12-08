POSTOPLAN
Free system for managing social networks and messaging apps
🚀Plan, publish and manage posts and messages on social networks and messaging apps! 8 free accounts with unlimited number of posts - https://postoplan.app.
Discussion
Ann Thompson
Free? Really? Woow
@ann_thompson1 Yes! Glad you love it. Thanks, Ann Thompson!
Postoplan is like Slack and Trello. The service is free. You will have a 8 free accounts. 6 for social media and 2 for messagers. And you can buy an advanced PRO account if you need more functions. Postoplan helps me organize my social networks.
@irinarogozhina Thanks for your support!
This service helps me with my social media. I would like to have a lot of followers and few closed groups on social media. I like an affiliate program. I'll use my affiliate link for recommendations. The price per month for PRO account is excellent. And I'm ready to pay for my time, memory and peace of mind.
I use Instagram, Facebook, Tweeter, Pinterest and Telegram. The service helps me with publishing of posts in several social media accounts. I like such tool like calendar. This is a great idea. I can use free account unlimited period of time. No annoying commercial, messages and emails.
@softverde thanks for the support!