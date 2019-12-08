  1. Home
Free system for managing social networks and messaging apps

🚀Plan, publish and manage posts and messages on social networks and messaging apps! 8 free accounts with unlimited number of posts - https://postoplan.app.
Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson
Free? Really? Woow
Alex Bozhin
Alex Bozhin
Maker
@ann_thompson1 Yes! Glad you love it. Thanks, Ann Thompson!
Reena
Reena
Postoplan is like Slack and Trello. The service is free. You will have a 8 free accounts. 6 for social media and 2 for messagers. And you can buy an advanced PRO account if you need more functions. Postoplan helps me organize my social networks.
Alex Bozhin
Alex Bozhin
Maker
@irinarogozhina Thanks for your support!
Mary
Mary
Dark theme looks awesome! i`ll need to try this :)
Alex Bozhin
Alex Bozhin
Maker
@mary24 we would be happy to work with you!
Irs Irs
Irs Irs
This service helps me with my social media. I would like to have a lot of followers and few closed groups on social media. I like an affiliate program. I'll use my affiliate link for recommendations. The price per month for PRO account is excellent. And I'm ready to pay for my time, memory and peace of mind.
Alex Bozhin
Alex Bozhin
Maker
@irsgram thanks for the comment! I'm glad you liked it!
Morning Bird
Morning Bird
I use Instagram, Facebook, Tweeter, Pinterest and Telegram. The service helps me with publishing of posts in several social media accounts. I like such tool like calendar. This is a great idea. I can use free account unlimited period of time. No annoying commercial, messages and emails.
Alex Bozhin
Alex Bozhin
Maker
@softverde thanks for the support!
