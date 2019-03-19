Postmates Party shows you a list of restaurants that people all around you are ordering from in real-time. Join a Party and never pay a delivery fee.
Available now on iOS and Android.
- Pros:
Fun, free delivery, duh. Also, fun to see what's trending.Cons:
IDK
It's like the UberEats countdown.. but more fun with better restaurants.Garrett Garrett Gaudini has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Free Delivery. Awesome!Cons:
I'd like more options for restaurants, and some extra deals because I already pay for Postmates unlimited.
I usually get free delivery with Postmates unlimited. I want more restaurants and faster delivery!Natasha Doherty has used this product for one day.
Bastian LehmannMaker@basti
We're excited to launch Postmates Party today. Check it out in our iOS and Android apps and let us know if you have any questions!
Jay Zalowitz@jay_zalowitz
@basti Well done, this really helps yall with order bunching and should really help make sure your partners do better while helping more of america be able to afford the delivery!
Daeshawn Ballard@imdaeshawn · Avid learner
Cool. It’s the pool of food delivery.
