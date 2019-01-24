Postmake is a directory of tools, products, services, and resources curated to help you compare between and choose the best options for your projects or businesses. All tools are manually curated and reviewed before being added to the directory. You can also submit new tools to the directory if they're a good fit!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Amr KafinaMaker@amrkafina · Computer Engineer and Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Amr here! Early on in my bootstrapping / side-project-gigs journey, I often had to spend a long amount of time figuring what can of service or tool to use for finishing a particular task. I often didn't even know what I'm looking for, either – until I would run to some obscure form post or tutorial that would point me in the correct direction, and I'd think to myself "oh so that's how people do this particular thing". Communities like Product Hunt and Indie Hackers were a great way to learn what other makers use, and the recent trend of curated lists are great references. But between outdated lists and poor presentation, I still felt like I could build something of my own. Postmake is a project I've been building on and off for the past year, but since I haven't heard anything but positive feedback about the project, I decided to work on it a little more seriously. I decided to focus on monetization from the get-go by charging for submissions. This helps with a couple of things: - The directory can be continuously maintained and improved upon - Eliminating the noise – only serious founders are willing to pay a price to get their projects or services listed - Access to the directory and all its content remain free I'm still improving on the directory and adding new tools to it, and I would welcome any feedback! PS: As a thank you to the Product Hunt community, use the promo code "PRODUCTHUNTROCKS" to get 20% off new submissions. 😉
Upvote Share·