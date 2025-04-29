Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Postiz v2
This is a launch from Postiz
See 1 previous launch
Postiz v2
Social Media Scheduling with MCP support
Visit
Upvote 77
Your ultimate AI social media scheduling tool, 20+ available socials! Plus: MCPs, auto-reposts, repeated posts, AI agents, quick image generation, and auto short-linking.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Social Media
•
Marketing
•
SaaS
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Postiz
Your ultimate AI social media scheduling tool
4.5 out of 5.0
Follow
77
Points
8
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Postiz v2 by
Postiz
was hunted by
Nevo David
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Nevo David
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
Postiz
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on November 20th, 2024.