Postcron: Scheduler for Instagram

Postcron allows you to schedule your Instagram posts and have them posted automatically for you.
Reviews
- Pros:
Quick an easy!Cons:
None
Great product! Been using Postcron for a while to manage our SaaS feeds in several social networks. Cool features and a better team. Totally recomendable! Congrats on the launch @lucasemma!Mariano Rodriguez Colombelli has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Having all my social networks in one place, scheduling posts and the new design tool is pretty neat!Cons:
I'd say lack of new features, but they've just launched a bunch of them, including the designing tool.
I've been using the tool for over a year now and I love how much it's improved since. Support is very responsive and is always interested in feedback. I first bought a monthly membership, and when I decided it was the right fit for me I went annual for the pricing. Definitely worth it!Mirella Amaral has used this product for one year.