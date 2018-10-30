Log InSign up
Postcron: Scheduler for Instagram

Schedule Instagram posts & stories without notifications

Postcron allows you to schedule your Instagram posts and have them posted automatically for you.

How to Schedule Instagram posts with Postcron (tutorial)Scheduling your Instagram posts, to your Feed or Stories, with no push notifications or reminders is absolutely a time saver! It will increase your productivity and at the same time help you grow your Instagram account!
Helpful
  • 842261
    Mariano Rodriguez ColombelliBeamer, Hibox & Joincube creator
    Pros: 

    Quick an easy!

    Cons: 

    None

    Great product! Been using Postcron for a while to manage our SaaS feeds in several social networks. Cool features and a better team. Totally recomendable! Congrats on the launch @lucasemma!

    Mariano Rodriguez Colombelli has used this product for one year.
  • 926148
    Mirella Amaral~ your vibe attracts your tribe ~
    Pros: 

    Having all my social networks in one place, scheduling posts and the new design tool is pretty neat!

    Cons: 

    I'd say lack of new features, but they've just launched a bunch of them, including the designing tool.

    I've been using the tool for over a year now and I love how much it's improved since. Support is very responsive and is always interested in feedback. I first bought a monthly membership, and when I decided it was the right fit for me I went annual for the pricing. Definitely worth it!

    Mirella Amaral has used this product for one year.
Discussion

Kevin William David
Lucas Emma
Roman Gimenez
Mariano Rodriguez ColombelliHiring@mariano_rodriguez_colombelli · Beamer, Hibox & Joincube creator
Great product! Been using Postcron for a while to manage our SaaS feeds in several social networks. Cool features and a better team. Totally recomendable! Congrats on the launch @lucasemma!
Lucas EmmaMaker@lucasemma · CEO Postcron
Thanks for your feedback @mariano_rodriguez_colombelli
Spencer CoonHiring@scoonut · COO, Beamer, Hibox & Joincube
Have been using Postcron for awhile now. Awesome product. And looks like it just got even better w/ Instagram sharing. Nice work @lucasemma 👏👏👏
Lucas EmmaMaker@lucasemma · CEO Postcron
Thanks so much for your support @scoonut !
Charlie Peris Alemany@charlie_peris_alemany · Graphic Designer
I'm really happy with Postcron. Amazing product.
Julian Margara@julian_margara · Tech Entrepreneur
You can schedule posts everywhere! I like have only one dashboard where I can post on all of my social media and also schedule the strategy for the entire month. Believe me It saves me a ton of time! 🤩
Lucas EmmaMaker@lucasemma · CEO Postcron
Hey Hunters, It has been an awesome journey since we first launched in Product Hunt 3 year ago. (Thanks @charlieirish for the hunt! ). Back then Postcron was just a simple tool to schedule posts, since then we have added +2,500,000 Users from over 170 countries who were looking to save time managing their social accounts. Using their feedback we have added many new features including Instagram post scheduling, Analytics, comments moderation, Bulk Uploading, and a free Social Media Image creator call Artstudio.me with hundreds of cool templates to make your job much easier. Thanks again for checking us out and I would really love to hear your feedback and ideas!
