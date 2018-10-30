Postcron allows you to schedule your Instagram posts and have them posted automatically for you
- Pros:
Quick an easy!Cons:
None
Great product! Been using Postcron for a while to manage our SaaS feeds in several social networks. Cool features and a better team. Totally recomendable! Congrats on the launch @lucasemma!Mariano Rodriguez Colombelli has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Just OkayCons:
Buggy
It's okay but the app is buggy and not as easy and seamless as Hootsuite and similarNiesha ✌️& ❤️ has used this product for one year.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hey guys! 👋 What's new with Postcron now? 😄
Mariano Rodriguez ColombelliHiring@mariano_rodriguez_colombelli · Beamer, Hibox & Joincube creator
Spencer CoonHiring@scoonut · COO, Beamer, Hibox & Joincube
Have been using Postcron for awhile now. Awesome product. And looks like it just got even better w/ Instagram sharing. Nice work @lucasemma 👏👏👏
