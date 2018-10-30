Log InSign up
Postcron

Schedule Instagram posts & stories without notifications

Postcron allows you to schedule your Instagram posts and have them posted automatically for you

    Mariano Rodriguez ColombelliBeamer, Hibox & Joincube creator
    Pros: 

    Quick an easy!

    Cons: 

    None

    Great product! Been using Postcron for a while to manage our SaaS feeds in several social networks. Cool features and a better team. Totally recomendable! Congrats on the launch @lucasemma!

    Mariano Rodriguez Colombelli has used this product for one year.
  • 538563
    Niesha ✌️& ❤️Publicist
    Pros: 

    Just Okay

    Cons: 

    Buggy

    It's okay but the app is buggy and not as easy and seamless as Hootsuite and similar

    Niesha ✌️& ❤️ has used this product for one year.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hey guys! 👋 What's new with Postcron now? 😄
Mariano Rodriguez ColombelliHiring@mariano_rodriguez_colombelli · Beamer, Hibox & Joincube creator
Great product! Been using Postcron for a while to manage our SaaS feeds in several social networks. Cool features and a better team. Totally recomendable! Congrats on the launch @lucasemma!
Spencer CoonHiring@scoonut · COO, Beamer, Hibox & Joincube
Have been using Postcron for awhile now. Awesome product. And looks like it just got even better w/ Instagram sharing. Nice work @lucasemma 👏👏👏
