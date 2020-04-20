Pose
A simple web app for character posing
#4 Product of the DayToday
Great illustrations start with Pose! Design a character exactly the way you want it and follow the guidelines to bring it to life with any drawing app.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Gal Shir
Maker
Hey PH!I’m surprised and excited to have Pose featured today, thank you @yellingbytes! 😱I’m an illustrator and even though I draw for years, I’ve always struggled with character illustration. So I wanted to create a simple tool that would help people like me with illustrating 2D characters. 🕺 I created Pose so everyone can easily design a character exactly the way they want it. Then they can take the guidelines into any drawing app and paint them to bring their character to life. Pose is a light web app that works in your browser, you can access it from your computer/tablet, and I believe it would make your life easier when it comes to character illustration. I’ll do my best to answer any questions you might have, looking forward to seeing the illustrations you make! Post it on social media and tag me (@thegalshir) and #madewithpose. ✍️ Gal
Upvote (2)Share