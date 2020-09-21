discussion
Samantha Wong
Hey Product Hunters! Sam here, maker of Pory.io. This launch was supposed to happen tomorrow, but because of our time differences it happened a day too early! 😱 Frantically uploaded some images and an old video, but I can assure you all we had a new release planned with some really nice changes! 🙏 We built Pory to help non-technical founders quickly test new ideas, share content and grow an audience using Airtable as a CMS. Start with a template, import your data and go live in just minutes!
I built my first Pory site in 15 minutes tonight without having ever used the tool before. Really impressed by how easy this was to setup and connect to my Airtable base (which I also just built earlier today). Love it!
I have been using Pory since it's inception, and it is constantly delivering with valuable features to drive my business forward!
