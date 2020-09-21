discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Samantha Wong
MakerCurrently building Pory.io 🦄
Hey Product Hunters! Sam here 👋 My co-founder and I are both Software Engineers passionate about building Pory to help you validate and build startups without writing a single line of code. We became inspired to build Pory after working with a startup who built their entire MVP using Airtable and went onto raising $1.5m. 💥 Our mission is to help everyone do the same by removing the time, effort and money needed to build full-stack web applications. No more paying a Software Engineer a $100 hourly rate to build databases, infrastructure and pushing pixels! We're super proud to say that you can go live with a website / web app in just minutes using Pory's growing list of plug and play templates fit for any idea. For a full product overview on what's next for pory.io, check out our Roadmap. ✨ Use PORY25 for 25% off any of our plans :) ✨ ✅ Meta tags ✅ Logo and favicon ✅ Free subdomains ✅ Custom domains ✅ One page builder with simple block contents ✅ Integrations to live chat, analytics, subscription ✅ Fonts ✅ Custom field mapping (to support Airtable) ✅ Airtable views ✅ Sorting data ✅ Creating more than 2 custom filters ✅ Embeddable code ✅ Pages ⬜️ User accounts ⬜️ Payments
ShareReport
Upvote (2)
I built my first Pory site in 15 minutes tonight without having ever used the tool before. Really impressed by how easy this was to setup and connect to my Airtable base (which I also just built earlier today). Love it!
I have been using Pory since it's inception, and it is constantly delivering with valuable features to drive my business forward!
I built my first no-code Project with Pory, it was so easy and so fast. I'm pretty sure that everyone soon will just work with no-code tools like Pory. It's just the beginning. Thanks for an awesome product :) Built on Pory: https://www.no-coded.com/
@egemen_okur Thank you Egemen for sharing your site 🙌
UpvoteShareReport
the video is too fast for I just ate lunch not feeling too well watching it
@julienreszka haha sorry about that!
UpvoteShareReport