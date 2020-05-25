Discussion
1 Review
Samantha Wong
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! My partner in crime and I have jumped onto the no-code bandwagon and built this tool for creating sites using Airtable. It's great for marketers looking to share lists to build audiences or for makers looking to quickly validate ideas. The initial launch will include templates to some of the most popular websites including: 1. A template like Product Hunt for creating discovery sites. 2. template like Indeed for creating job boards. 3. template like Fiverr for offering services. 4. template like Instagram for sharing images. 5. template like Meetup for sharing events. 6. template like LinkedIn for networking. What's next for us is integrations, integrations and more integrations! From marketing and analytics, through to payments and beyond. We truly hope you enjoy using pory.io as much as we did building it! ✌️
