Porter Robinson V-day Bundle ❤️
Porter Robinson V-day Bundle ❤️
"Potaro" Valentine's Day merch from Porter Robinson【=◈︿◈=】
Music
E-Commerce
Love-infused merch inspired by Porter Robinson's mascot "potaro" :
- One solid belgian heart-shaped potaro chocolate, 9.5 oz
- One box of multicolored assorted candy hearts with custom porter robinson and potaro messages, 0.8 oz
Featured
31m ago
discussion
follow discussion
Ryan Hoover
Founder of Product Hunt & Weekend Fund
I wish more artists did stuff like this. So smart.
30m ago
Jonathan Tzou
Hunter
Co-Founder, Rupie // Founder, Optix Data
Bespoke, nostalgic Porter Robinson merch -- what more needs to be said?
31m ago
