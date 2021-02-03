  1. Home
Porter Robinson V-day Bundle ❤️

"Potaro" Valentine's Day merch from Porter Robinson【=◈︿◈=】

Music
E-Commerce
Love-infused merch inspired by Porter Robinson's mascot "potaro" :
- One solid belgian heart-shaped potaro chocolate, 9.5 oz
- One box of multicolored assorted candy hearts with custom porter robinson and potaro messages, 0.8 oz
Ryan Hoover
Founder of Product Hunt & Weekend Fund
I wish more artists did stuff like this. So smart.
Jonathan Tzou
Hunter
Co-Founder, Rupie // Founder, Optix Data
Bespoke, nostalgic Porter Robinson merch -- what more needs to be said?
