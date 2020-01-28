Discussion
Nick Daniels
Maker
Pro
Hi Product Hunters 👋! I'm incredibly excited to share our app, Portal, with you today as we release our second version. It's the culmination of almost 18 months of work to get to this stage, but I'll be honest getting this release out has been one of the hardest things I've ever done, pushing through numerous delays and setbacks and working unbearable hours over the past few months to finish that elusive last 5% of work that always seems to take 95% of the time! But we've made it through and I can't really believe it 😀 The app itself is incredibly personal to me and was inspired by my honeymoon where my wife and I spent several weeks camping around New Zealand in a tent. It was an amazing experience falling asleep and waking up in the most beautiful and isolated places and we were incredibly inspired by the beauty of the constantly changing environments. When I got home to London the app started as a personal project to try to bring some of this experience home in a way I could use in my daily life, but it soon became obvious that it was something that others would enjoy too and I joined forces with my brother Tim to help launch the app publicly back in February 2019. It's been a pretty crazy year - it was a slow start, but Apple ended up picking the app up for feature in the App Store which has culminated in us being featured as a demo in Apple Retail Stores over the holidays! We've also just had our first major press, being named as one of the best apps for mindfulness by The Independent. We hope you enjoy the app and would love to hear any thoughts or feedback you have. Cheers, Nick & Tim
Congratulations! This is indeed looks a lovely app! I am downloading it atm.
@mariamyusufmy Thanks so much Mariam! Hope you enjoy it and do let us know what you think :)
Beautiful app. By far the best app I’ve used in this category. Absolutely love the Hue integration. Well done!
@tommysilver Cheers Tommy, really appreciate it and so glad to hear the Hue integration's going down well. Lots more still to come on that side of things!
Good one, keep up the great work :)
@mateakofiloska Thanks so much Matea :)
Wow. I'm immediately impressed! Really nice soundscapes and visuals - I can't wait to be able to try them out properly later. Also very happy by the 'One time fee' nature of the Premium functions. Top Class!
@colin_smith_ezchile_ Thanks so much Colin! Definitely let us know how it goes later and of course if you have any other feedback once you've used it for a bit longer!