Portal is a new video sharing platform that skips the ad-model and introduces instant payments between users.
On Portal everyone can create their own mini-Netflix / HBO around the content they create, and watch the best user-generated videos unburdened by ads and algorithms.
No ads. Just people. The Internet, the way it’s supposed to be.
Jonathan SwerdlinMaker@jonathan_swerdlin
Hey Product Hunt, We built Portal so publishers and content creators can be rewarded for the value they create, not the seconds of attention they capture. So you can experience a platform made to to enrich your life, not one designed to sell your time and data to manipulative third parties. Portal is the first video & audio sharing platform powered entirely by people. • No ads. • No secret algorithm. • No selling your data. • Share video & audio of any length. (Vertical & horizontal). • Tip the creator of any video you're watching. • Optionally add a price to what you upload. Charge $0.01 to $100. Or keep it free. • Chronological feed. • Humane, ethically-grounded technology. 2019 is the year we take back the Internet from ads. Jump into Portal today. Search “Portal Video” in the AppStore.
Liam McKay@liammckay · Co-Founder & Designer of Yummit
@jonathan_swerdlin All sounds and looks great! Any plans to bring this to the web too? Or will it stay as a mobile experience?
