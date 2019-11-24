Port Manager
Manage ports from your menu bar
Jimmy Loughran
Hello Product Hunt 👋 I often find myself with lots of ports open on my Mac, and with no easy way to see them all in one place, kill processes and share URLs with my team. So I made this menu bar app, and I use it every day. I hope you find it useful too. With port manager you can: 👀View all of your ports in one place. 👩💻Open ports in your browser. 🌐Copy and share network URLs. 💥Free up ports in a couple of clicks. 🤖Works with Node, Python, PHP, HTTP and pretty much any process listening on a TCP port
Your little story telling made me buy this product so quick. This is exactly what happens every month to me 😂. Such a good way to convince your customers.
@dannypostmaa Thanks Danny! It's pretty autobiographical to be honest 😂
