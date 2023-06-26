Products
Popwork 2.0
The smart assistant for team leaders
Popwork is the smart assistant for team leaders: 💬 Drive your team with powerful management rituals 🌈 Get unique insights on how your team is feeling 🎯 Achieve your team goals with feedback and follow-up actions 🔌 Integrated w/ Slack & gCal
Productivity
SaaS
Meetings
Popwork
About this launch
Popwork
Turn boring 1:1s into actionable & meaningful conversations
Popwork 2.0
Popwork
Eithiriel DeMeré
Productivity
SaaS
Meetings
Johann Molinari
Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Popwork
5/5 ★
It first launched on January 14th, 2022.
