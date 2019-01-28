Popup lets you host a coffee shop from your home. Create a pin on the map with information about your popup. Browse the map for homes near you, and visit them for coffee or co-working!
Matt Condon@mattgcondon · XLNT/dot
Yesssssss! I've always wanted to make/use something this; I'm glad you did, @john_c_palmer.
John PalmerMaker@john_c_palmer · Software Engineer
Hey everybody, This is a fun little project I did in the fall. It lets you host a spontaneous coffee meetup from wherever you want. For remote employees, freelancers, or anyone who works from home, the day can get lonely because there aren't co-workers around. I built Popup to give these people a chance to have a fun social break in their day. Other users in the app can "subscribe" to your Popup, and if they do, they'll get a push notification every time you open. You get to control the message that goes in the push so you can tell people what's going on. There's messaging in the app to coordinate as well! Feel free to host a Popup from your startup's office, your apartment, or even at a coffee shop nearby. Hope you have fun with it.
Ben Lang@benln · Shipping
Love this! So down to join some sessions.
Jeroen De Prest@jeroendeprest · Full stack blockchain developer
I love this 😍
Jeroen De Prest@jeroendeprest · Full stack blockchain developer
Maybe one improvement I would suggest for the website would be to include a screenshot on your home screen
