Poolside FM v2.0

Super-summer music website inspired by a '90s OS

A fairly ridiculous super-summer music website with a '90s Mac inspired interface. Poolside FM streams a continuous flow of upbeat tracks and hilarious VHS visuals.
Poolside FM gets a refresh with a '90s operating system in your browser offering super-summer music and VHS visuals"Some friends and I built this kinda ridiculous music website and I thought you might be into it," said Marty Bell in an email to Creative Boom this week. The Scottish entrepreneur - founder of Tens sunglasses whom we featured earlier this month - is also the brains behind Poolside FM, a '90s operating system in your browser, with super-summer music and VHS visuals.
What's up ProductHunt! 🌴 We finally managed to release the new version of our stupid online radio website, Poolside FM. There's a lot of stuff to be sad about in the world at the moment, so we've created a virtual getaway – an healthy dose of serotonin straight to the brain. Hope you live it, around today to answer any Q's with the crew @lewisking @niek_dekker @azizfirat 🎊
Been a massive user of Poolside FM on the office Sonos, excited to see v2 launch!
@mutlu82 thank you brother!
this is the best !
@graeme_fulton glad you like it Graeme!
💖💖💖💖💖💖
