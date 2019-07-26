Poolside FM v2.0

Poolside FM gets a refresh with a '90s operating system in your browser offering super-summer music and VHS visuals "Some friends and I built this kinda ridiculous music website and I thought you might be into it," said Marty Bell in an email to Creative Boom this week. The Scottish entrepreneur - founder of Tens sunglasses whom we featured earlier this month - is also the brains behind Poolside FM, a '90s operating system in your browser, with super-summer music and VHS visuals.