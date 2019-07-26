Poolside FM v2.0
Super-summer music website inspired by a '90s OS
#2 Product of the DayToday
Maker
@marty
What's up ProductHunt! 🌴 We finally managed to release the new version of our stupid online radio website, Poolside FM. There's a lot of stuff to be sad about in the world at the moment, so we've created a virtual getaway – an healthy dose of serotonin straight to the brain. Hope you live it, around today to answer any Q's with the crew @lewisking @niek_dekker @azizfirat 🎊
HunterHiring
