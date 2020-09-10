  1. Home
  2.  → Poolside FM for iPhone

Poolside FM for iPhone

A pool party in your pocket

#1 Product of the DayToday
The super-summer music player comes to iPhone for the first time. Grab another Long Island and pick from a number of sun-drenched channels, each lovingly curated with the sole purpose of lifting your spirits.
〰️
"A project of pure fun and joy" – It's Nice That
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
@marty
Maker
founder of poolside.fm + tens.co
I think I've been saying this app is coming 'in the next 2-3 months' for 3years now but alas, here we are! We made it. We tried to build something very uplifting & very different – we hope we've achieved that. So much love to the effortlessly talented @jshmc & @niek_dekker for absolutely smashing this app out over the last few months, it's a dream working with you guys.
Upvote (7)
Share
Razzy Lee
TODAY IS A GOOD DAY!!!
Upvote (1)
Share
@marty
Maker
founder of poolside.fm + tens.co
@razzy_lee 💖🍹
Upvote
Share
Theo Kottis
🎈
LOVE IT!
Upvote (1)
Share
Nicolo SFounder/CEO - CryptoAnalyst.co
The design is crazy, love it! Good luck :)
Upvote
Share
Nicolo SFounder/CEO - CryptoAnalyst.co
Here’s my sign up link if anyone wants to use it :D https://club.poolside.fm/3Myr
Upvote (1)
Share
@marty
Maker
founder of poolside.fm + tens.co
@coconidodev we can thank @niek_dekker for going wild on the UI as ever, and @jshmc for being the kind of guy that is 100% ok with implementing any stupid idea we come up with
Upvote (1)
Share
Nicolo SFounder/CEO - CryptoAnalyst.co
@niek_dekker @jshmc @marty we can indeed! Now I’m on to the sticker grind ;) 😁 want to represent the poolside!
Upvote
Share
Ignacio
App is snappy AF and UX of the app is also great! I already replaced the spotify app I had in my iphones dock with poolside. Rock on!
Upvote
Share
@marty
Maker
founder of poolside.fm + tens.co
@sabarasaba honoured to have earned a position in your dock! 🍹
Upvote
Share