PontaHR
PontaHR
Ditch the chaos, discover a better way to hire
PontaHR is a beautifully designed and modern HR tool made for small & medium teams. Our applicant tracking system module has everything you need to make great hiring decisions! Customize, collaborate, email, create reports, and more.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
by
PontaHR
About this launch
PontaHR
Ditch the chaos, discover a better way to hire.
PontaHR by
PontaHR
was hunted by
Ivan Bozic
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Ivan Bozic
,
Lea Metličić
,
Vicko Mozara
and
Kristijan Korać
. Featured on December 18th, 2024.
PontaHR
is not rated yet. This is PontaHR's first launch.
Points
57
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
