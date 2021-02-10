Ponicode is an essential AI-powered tool to produce professional and clean code ✅
Let the AI take care of unit testing in all your JavasScript or Python functions.
Thanks to our little pony 🦄 save time, energy and focus on what truly matters in your code 😎
Nicolas Grenié
Developer Advocate, Typeform
A quick poll to do in your engineering team: How many developers like clean code? (100% raising hands🙋♂️🙋♀️) How many developers like services with a great test suite? (probably another 100%) Now... how many like to write tests? (probably no hands up 🤣) Now with Ponicode, it's a no-brainer to write tests for your apps. It lives where you code, directly in VS Code. Cleaner code and happier devs :)
@picsoung @patricksclouds now looking forward to PHPstorm and PHP integration
Very proud to have been part of the creation of this product! Ponicode's vision is to make code quality as accessible as possible and unit tests are a pillar of this! For a maintainable and rigorously documented code, use Ponicode! An accessible interface, test suggestions, execution history and a product that evolves every week!
Hello Product Hunters 😺 Glad to be here for the second time with an almost brand new product to introduce to the community: Ponicode Unit Test. We have released the public beta version last year in June and the whole team is very proud to come to you with an updated product! 🦾 Ponicode is born of a simple assessment: software engineers spend too much time on repetitive and remotely code-related tasks like unit testing. Then, a concept made its way through our minds: using AI on code, quite a challenge indeed. The vision of Ponicode is to help all developers by solving code quality. We want to enable shift left move forward and be the new step of code quality. Our ambition is to ease software developers' journey by letting them focus on what truly matters, unleashing their creativity in coding, our AI takes care of the rest. Our AI was trained on millions of lines of code to give you the best test cases for the functions you want to unit test. You will have values to increase your code coverage and edge cases to enhance the robustness of your code. We wish to fulfill software engineers' wildest dreams, that is why our tool is available as a free VS Code extension and supports Javascript, Typescript and Python. How does it work ? 🧐 Nothing simpler! Just go on https://www.ponicode.com/ to install the extension and see the Ponys appear in your code! We hope that you will enjoy the Ponicode experience, do not hesitate to tell us what you think in the comments, feedback is more than welcome for our little unicorn to grow 😇 Thanks for hunting us @picsoung
I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to do an internship at Ponicode. I can tell you that it is a caring team with exceptional technical skills. Congratulations for the launch of this new product, which I hope will receive all the attention it deserves! 🚀🔥
@gaspard_vingtrinier thanks for your kind words Gaspard and for all the help and commitment you brought here 👏
If someone would have told me a year ago that I would leave Microsoft for a startup doing AI applied to code, I would probably have laught (very) loud! And… here I am today, at Ponicode. Guess what, this is for sure one of the best choices I have ever done in my professional life. Developers have always been the center of gravity of my interests. I believe that as a group, they are among the people having the most impact on our world today. Ponicode is building the next generation of Development Tool that changes their life and allows them to achieve more, faster, with a higher security. After the fact, joining Ponicode looks like an evidence to me. Today, we are launching Ponicode Unit Test on product hunt. I am more than proud to be part of the team that made this possible Ponicode, Patrick Joubert, Baptiste BOUFFAUT, Edmond Aouad, Benedetta Dal Canton,Simon Guilliams,Hamza SAYAH.
So proud to be there with you @patricksclouds @edmond_aouad
