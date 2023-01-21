Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pomodoro for Notion
Ranked #11 for today
Pomodoro for Notion
Save pomodoro sessions directly to Notion database
Visit
Upvote 11
40% off first month
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Say goodbye to manually tracking your pomodoro sessions and saving data in Notion apps. This pomodoro widget automatically saves all your data directly inside your Notion database.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Pomodoro solution for Notion
About this launch
Pomodoro solution for Notion
Save pomodoro sessions directly to Notion Database
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Pomodoro for Notion by
Pomodoro solution for Notion
was hunted by
Sasikanth
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Sasikanth
. Featured on January 22nd, 2023.
Pomodoro solution for Notion
is not rated yet. This is Pomodoro solution for Notion 's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#281
