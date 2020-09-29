discussion
Hey Product Hunters! Andrei here, founder and creator of PomaBrush. I’m so excited to be here! For 2 years, I searched for the perfect electric toothbrush. One that would clean efficiently, but wouldn’t hurt my gums. I must have tried over 30 different models, but none were what I was looking for. I realized silicone was the answer. And that I had to make it myself. When I said I was going to design the lightest electric toothbrush — perfect for travel and everyday use — that would also be the most powerful… AND hold 4 months of charge… everybody said it was impossible. Yet here we are. 2 years later, PomaBrush is the first electric toothbrush of its kind. And all my initial goals were exceeded. It’s light. It’s compact. It’s incredibly soft. And its vibrations feel amazing! We just launched on Kickstarter, and have already raised over $330K. Check it out, and join us in creating this next-gen toothbrush. Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions.
