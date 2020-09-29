  1. Home
Powerful silicone toothbrush with 4-month charge

The most powerful electric silicone toothbrush ever. Deep cleans at 15,000 VPM, yet only needs charging 3x per year thanks to its compact wireless charging travel case! 7x lighter than a regular electric — PomaBrush is sleek, minimalist and a pleasure to hold.
PomaBrush reviewThe PomaBrush, available now on Kickstarter, is not like any other electric toothbrush I've ever used. Its surface is smooth, matt silicone. The first time I used it, I was unprepared for the sensation of silicone bristles. They're much softer and more flexible than the nylon bristles on an ordinary toothbrush head.
PomaBrush electric toothbrush | News BreakThe PomaBrush electric toothbrush can provide up to 4 months of use from a single charge and has been specifically created to provide users with a minimalist toothbrush, with little complication that high-tech features. Watch the demonstration video below to learn how Italian design has been combined with innovative technology to provide the most powerful electric toothbrush of its kind.
Hey Product Hunters! Andrei here, founder and creator of PomaBrush. I’m so excited to be here! For 2 years, I searched for the perfect electric toothbrush. One that would clean efficiently, but wouldn’t hurt my gums. I must have tried over 30 different models, but none were what I was looking for. I realized silicone was the answer. And that I had to make it myself. When I said I was going to design the lightest electric toothbrush — perfect for travel and everyday use — that would also be the most powerful… AND hold 4 months of charge… everybody said it was impossible. Yet here we are. 2 years later, PomaBrush is the first electric toothbrush of its kind. And all my initial goals were exceeded. It’s light. It’s compact. It’s incredibly soft. And its vibrations feel amazing! We just launched on Kickstarter, and have already raised over $330K. Check it out, and join us in creating this next-gen toothbrush. Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions.
