Home
→
PolyWars
PolyWars
Become the commander of a fleet of NFT battleships
🏷 Free
Retro Games
+ 3
PolyWars is a Play-to-Earn MMO space-battle game on the Polygon blockchain. It can be played with a dApp-enabled browser like MetaMask. The goal is to mine RESS, the native ERC20 token. RESS can then be used to extend your fleet of NFT battle ships!
Collect
Featured
4h ago