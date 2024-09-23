Launches
Polymet (YC S24)
Polymet (YC S24)
AI Product Designer
Polymet helps you create well designed user interfaces and prototypes without any design experience. You explain what you want or provide an image, and Polymet will design it for you and provide production-ready code for those designs.
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Polymet
Polymet
Idea to prototype within seconds
Polymet (YC S24) by
Polymet
Michael Seibel
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Kadir İnip
Yusuf Hilmi
Furkan Köseoğlu
Featured on September 24th, 2024.
Polymet
is not rated yet. This is Polymet's first launch.
14
8
-
-
