Polymet (YC S24)

    Polymet helps you create well designed user interfaces and prototypes without any design experience. You explain what you want or provide an image, and Polymet will design it for you and provide production-ready code for those designs.
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    Design Tools, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Kadir İnip
    ,
    Yusuf Hilmi
    and
    Furkan Köseoğlu
    Featured on September 24th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Polymet's first launch.
