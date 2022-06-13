Products
Home
Product
Polymer
Polymer
A hiring tool you'll love to use
Polymer combines a no-code job board with a powerful applicant tracking system to create a seamless hiring solution for growing teams. It's packed with features that help you build, manage, and execute a well-designed hiring process.
Launched in
Hiring
by
Polymer
About this launch
Polymer by
Polymer
was hunted by
Corey Daniels
in
Hiring
. Made by
Corey Daniels
and
Andrew Gertig
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Polymer
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#31
