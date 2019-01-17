Poltio is a social polling platform, using which you can create and share questions on any format with the Poltio society or answer questions shared by other people.
Reviews
- Pros:
It has a good team and reliable infrastructure and very friendly administration. Lots of options to launch creative social polls.Cons:
It just needs more user base to be more impactful.
with more embedding options and better integration with social media, this can be trendsetter.Erkan Saka has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Burak Yalçınkaya@burak_yalcinkaya
Great product, strong marketing tool for data gathering👍🏻
Upvote (1)Share·
✨
Angelo EmbuldeniyaHunter@angeloe · Cofounder, Recruiter + Product Guy.
With the Poltio question engine you can create polls, tests and quizzes in any format in a fast and fun way and in addition to sharing on Poltio, can also share through your Facebook and Twitter accounts with your friends or embed on any 3rd party platform.
Upvote Share·